JCB, JP GAMES and Fujitsu launch joint project to strengthen digital data rights… – Press Release

TOKYO, Aug 23, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – JCB Co., Ltd. (hereinafter JCB), JP GAMES, Inc. (hereinafter JP GAMES), and Fujitsu Limited (hereinafter Fujitsu) today announced that they will embark on a one year joint project starting August 23, 2022 to improve the security of distribution and sales of digital data in the metaverse and gaming world.

Figure 1: Model Overview

Figure 2: Roles and responsibilities

The three companies will leverage Fujitsu?s hash-chain based aggregate digital signature technology (1) to create and verify a model for the clear management of rights regarding the publication and ownership of data and virtual assets.

JCB, JP GAMES, and Fujitsu will use this model to contribute to individual users? and companies? safe and secure use of various types of data. The new model will not only ensure the rights to data in the metaverse, but also guarantee the reliability, authenticity, and traceability of transactions and digital data itself.

Background

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) (2) have become widely used as a means to clarify the rights to virtual assets that can be easily copied. Many anticipate that NFTs will play a central role in supporting various services in Web3 (3) and the metaverse.

At present, NFTs are especially attracting attention for investment and speculative purposes. Some individual users and companies, however, remain hesitant to embrace NFTs due to a lack of a robust regulatory framework, and expectations are rising that Web3 will provide new solutions to more simply prove ownership of digital data.

Outline of the Joint Project

Within this project, JCB, JP GAMES and Fujitsu plan to develop a new model that enables a wide range of users to easily clarify and securely manage the rights to virtual assets by combining a metaverse platform jointly provided by JCB and JP GAMES with a digital signature technology developed by Fujitsu. The three companies will focus on the following points:

1. Development of a business model related to a rights…