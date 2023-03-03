JCtrans Event Has Concluded Successfully in Pattaya Thailand – Press Release

PATTAYA , March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2023 12th Global Freight Forwarders Conference has been successfully concluded on March 1st. The conference attracted 1,207 companies from 104 countries with a total of 2,206 logistics industry elites attending.

1. Former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand attended and delivered a speech

Mr. Korn Dabbaransi, former Deputy Prime Minister of Thailand, attended the conference and delivered a speech. He said that global integration has accelerated exchanges around the world, and the logistics industry has developed rapidly as the most important part. JCtrans, the organizer of this conference, will empower the industry with digitalization and accelerate the development trend of technology in the industry.

2. More connections and higher efficiency



Mr. Qiu Junjie, Chairman and CEO of JCtrans, said that the global pandemic has not only impacted the economic stability but also posted great challenge to the resilience of the global supply chain in the past three years. How global freight forwarders can continuously strengthen their own advantages and move through the economic cycle more smoothly is a topic of concern to everyone, and it is also the mission of JCtrans. He also introduced the brand-new and upgraded service concept.

Firstly, JCtrans will provide more connections! JCtrans proposed the concept of “community”. Compared with traditional freight organizations and alliances, the concept of “community” is more open, inclusive and diverse. JCtrans will provide with more business opportunity links, safer cooperation guarantee, better freight forwarding resources and more accurate service matching. At present, the number of paid corporate members amounted to 10,000 and the annual active paid users amounted to 20,000! JCtrans has become the largest freight forwarding community in the world.



Secondly, JCtrans will provide higher efficiency! As an industrial Internet platform, JCtrans has built a…