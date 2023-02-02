Jean-Pierre Jabouille: First Renault driver to win a Method 1 grand prix dies, aged 80

Jean-Pierre Jabouille, right, with Renault team-mate Rene Arnoux at the 1979 French Grand Prix, where he earned Renault’s first victory in Formula 1

Former Grand Prix driver Jean-Pierre Jabouille, the man who took Renault’s first Formula 1 win, has died aged 80.

The Frenchman was a key part of Renault’s 1977 entry into Formula 1 – and they were the first manufacturer to use a turbocharged engine.

Jabouille took Renault’s maiden win in the 1979 French Grand Prix.

His final victory came in Austria in 1980, but his career was ended later that year when he broke a leg in a crash in Canada.

He had been in any case due to leave the Renault team because his seat had been taken by rising star Alain Prost for 1981.

Jabouille tried to return with the Talbot Ligier team, but was clearly unfit and retired as a driver after failing to qualify for two of his four attempts.

The Alpine team, owned by Renault, said in a statement that it was “incredibly saddened” by Jabouille’s death.

“A humble racing…