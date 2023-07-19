Jefferies Finance Launches Direct Lending BDC with Anchor Commitment from ADIA -… – Press Release

Jefferies Credit Partners, a leading private credit manager and the asset management arm of Jefferies Finance LLC, today announced the intention to launch a private placement of a business development company (“BDC”) to further enhance its lending capacity in the private credit space. Jefferies Finance is a joint venture of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. JEF and Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (“MassMutual”).

The newly formed BDC will focus on first lien senior secured loans to private equity sponsored U.S. companies. Investments will target upper middle market borrowers that have greater than $75 million of EBITDA and often benefit from established track records, seasoned management and operational scale.

A wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (“ADIA”) has committed to invest $625 million of equity in the BDC in order to anchor the BDC launch. The BDC expects to launch with approximately $1.7 billion of investable capital and aims to take advantage of strong private credit market conditions while leveraging Jefferies’ unique position serving sponsors.

Thomas Brady, President of Jefferies Finance, said, “This agreement with ADIA to seed our first BDC comes as the tailwinds in the private credit market have never been stronger. We value the trust ADIA has shown in us and look forward to a long and successful relationship.”

Hamad Shahwan AlDhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department at ADIA, commented, “This independently run platform will benefit from a unique origination engine due to its partnership with Jefferies’ leading investment banking franchise, driving exclusive access to differentiated investment opportunities.”

This press release is not intended to, and does not, constitute an offer to purchase or sell shares of the BDC. The solicitation of the purchase or sales of securities of the BDC will only be made through the definitive Private Placement Memorandum and related offering…