Jefferson Security Bank Announces Semi-Annual Dividend – Jefferson Security Bank… – Press Release

President and CEO of Jefferson Security Bank JFWV, Cindy Kitner, announced the Board of Directors’ approval of a semi-annual dividend at its February 15, 2023 meeting in the amount of $1.15 per share, payable on March 10, 2023, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2023. This represents an increase of $0.05 per share from the previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10 per share paid in September 2022.

“It is with great pleasure that we announce an increase in the semi-annual dividend,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Cindy Kitner. “While JSB managed through many challenges in 2022 and ultimately achieved our fifth consecutive year of record earnings, our efforts to improve capital were reduced by unprecedented shifts in economic markets. Our earnings performance demonstrates our commitment to improve capital and provide a meaningful return to our shareholders. We will remain focused on strong capital management and delivering value to our shareholders.”

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank is an independent community bank evolving with the needs of the customers and the communities it serves. Serving individuals, businesses and community organizations, Jefferson Security Bank strives to support entrepreneurial efforts within its target markets. Delivering long-term value to its shareholders is at the core of the organization’s culture. Jefferson Security Bank is a West Virginia state-chartered bank that was formed and opened for business on May 19, 1869, making it the oldest bank in Jefferson County, West Virginia. The bank provides general banking services in Berkeley County and Jefferson County, West Virginia, and Washington County, Maryland. Visit www.JSB.bank for more information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, as defined by federal securities laws, which may involve significant risks and uncertainties. The statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by management in conjunction with…