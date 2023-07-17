Jeffrey A. Rosen, Former Acting U.S. Attorney General, Joins Cravath – Press Release

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP today announced that Jeffrey A. Rosen, former Acting Attorney General of the United States, has joined the Firm as of counsel.

Mr. Rosen joins Cravath’s Litigation Department, where he will advise clients on a wide range of regulatory, enforcement, investigations, and compliance and monitoring matters, as well as antitrust and business litigation. He will be based in the Firm’s Washington, D.C. office.

In addition to Mr. Rosen’s public service as Acting U.S. Attorney General, he previously served as Deputy Attorney General, Deputy Secretary of Transportation, General Counsel and Senior Policy Advisor for the White House Office of Management and Budget and General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Transportation. He was Chair of Virginia’s Commission to Combat Antisemitism and is a Public Member of the Administrative Conference of the United States.

“Jeff is highly regarded across the public and private sectors, with a record of distinguished leadership in government and as a preeminent litigator,” said Faiza J. Saeed, Cravath’s Presiding Partner. “His perspective will be invaluable to our clients navigating business-critical enforcement and litigation matters, and we are delighted to welcome him to Cravath.”

At the Department of Justice, Mr. Rosen’s responsibilities included leading the Department’s more than 110,000 employees and supervising top federal initiatives, including those related to antitrust review of online technology platforms, criminal and civil opioid enforcement, and investigations and prosecutions related to intellectual property theft and cybercrime. At the Department of Transportation, Mr. Rosen’s role as Deputy Secretary positioned him as Chief Operating Officer of a Cabinet Department with more than 55,000 employees and a budget in excess of $80 billion, where he was responsible for the safety, construction and improvement of the nation’s transportation systems and infrastructure projects, as well as the…