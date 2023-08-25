Jenni Hermoso ‘did not consent’ to Luis Rubiales kiss as Spain gamers refuse to play

Jenni Hermoso says she did not consent to be kissed by Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales – as 81 players confirm they will not play for Spain’s national team until he is removed from his post.

Rubiales has refused to resign after kissing forward Hermoso on the lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win over England in Sydney.

The Spanish government started legal proceedings seeking to suspend the 46-year-old, while Fifa has also launched disciplinary proceedings.

Rubiales had been widely expected to resign at an extraordinary general assembly called by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), but instead said “I don’t deserve this manhunt”.

He added: “It was a spontaneous kiss. Mutual, euphoric and consensual. That’s the key. A consensual ‘peck’ is enough to get me out of here?”

But a statement released by players’ union Futpro included quotes from Pachuca’s Hermoso, which read: “I want to clarify, that at no time did I consent to the kiss. I don’t…