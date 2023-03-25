Jennifer S. Wilkov Finalizes Lineup for the 2023 April Speak Up Women Conference… – Press Release

Speak Up Women Announces April 2023 Conference with A Spectacular Agenda & Lineup of Keynote & Featured Speakers & Panel Discussions That Will Amplify the Importance of Speaking Up At Home, In the Workplace, and For Causes She Cares About Plus Advocating For Yourself and Others, Including Our Keynote on Courageous Courage, Panel Discussions about The Recipe to Speak Up, Speaking Up with a Leadership Mindset, and Creating Community with Our Stories plus Surviving Trauma and More

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jennifer S. Wilkov, a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author and the founder and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), announces the agenda and lineup of speakers for the 2023 April Global Speak Up Women Virtual Conference online on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Starting at 9 a.m. EDT, participants from around the world will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women’s personal and professional relationships and for others and social causes she cares about to create change where change is necessary.

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Virtual Conference will include discussions about unmuting yourself, the recipe to speak up, overcoming the diva/doormat syndrome, why fear matters to your success, the gift of self-promotion, being your own health advocate, boosting your energy confidence, speaking up with a leadership mindset, networking to increase your net worth, how to break up with burnout, speaking up after surviving trauma, and the importance of creating community with our stories, the difference it can make, and the positive impact it can have on others.

The conference will be hosted and produced by Jennifer S. Wilkov. Ms. Wilkov leads the Speak Up Women Community platform which is the #1 resource according to Google out of the 1.5 trillion results daily for the search term “Speak Up Women,” before Forbes, The Harvard Business Review, CNBC, Diversity Woman Magazine, The United Nations,…