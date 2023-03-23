Jeremy Scott turns scrap automotive elements into placing robes

Written by Oscar Holland, CNN

Disused electrical wires woven into a bustier dress and windscreen wipers forming a velvet fishtail gown. Fashion designer Jeremy Scott’s latest project sees him transform scrap auto parts into striking couture — or “car-ture,” as he dubbed it.

Unveiled Wednesday in Seoul, South Korea, the capsule collection arose from a collaboration with carmaker Hyundai, which tasked Scott with upcycling discarded seat belts, taillights and even hubcaps from its production line.

The handmade garments go on show less than two days after luxury label Moschino stunned the fashion world by announcing that the American designer is departing as its creative director after almost a decade at the helm. A renowned fashion figure in his own right, Scott has a reputation for playful, irreverent designs — some of which have incorporated unusual materials, like inflatable pool toys.