Jerry’s Artarama & The Jerry Goldstein Foundation Deliver Over $15,000* to Artis… – Press Release

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Jerry’s Artarama, the fine art supply retailer, and the Jerry Goldstein Foundation have again teamed up to deliver a helping hand to working artists. The Help An Artist In Need Grant is a biennial program that provides money to deserving artists. This year, 50 artists will receive a $300 Amex gift card to use for their next creative project. Artists who would like to be considered must submit an application on the Jerry Goldstein Foundation website before midnight on February 26th.

Nominate An Artist In Need: Total Value $15,000*

Nominate an artist in need of support

Write a few words about what this grant would mean to the artist

Upload an image indicative of the artist’s body of work

Entry Period: Now – February 26th, 2023

Winners will be announced on March 31st, 2023

Total Prize Amount: $15,000 (50 Artists will receive a $300 Amex Gift Card each)

About The Jerry Goldstein Foundation:

Founded in 2014, the Jerry Goldstein Foundation is a national, 501 (c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to empowering artists of all ages. The foundation is named after Gerald “Jerry” Goldstein the founder of Jerry’s Artarama. At the core of the foundation is a unique style of giving that breaks down financial barriers to Art. Visit the foundation website to learn more about the mission.

Jerry was never motivated by self-gain and always supported working artists. His stores today are the same way and naturally give their customers superb service regardless of how much they spend. Jerry’s philosophy is alive and well at Jerry’s Artarama.

About Jerry’s Artarama:

Founded in 1968 by Jerry Goldstien, Jerry’s Artarama was the first provider of discount art supplies…