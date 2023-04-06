Jersey able to ODI standing says coach Neil MacRae after World Cup qualifier

Jersey were playing at one-day international level for the first time in their history

Jersey have the potential to be a one-day international side says the island’s head coach Neil MacRae.

Jersey finished fifth in the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off in Namibia with one win from five games.

Had Jersey finished fourth they would have got one-day status from promotion to ICC Cricket World Cup League Two.

“We were clearly competitive at the level we’ve just stepped up to and we had opportunities in three games to win them,” MacRae told BBC Sport.

“The ODI status in League Two provides more cricket at a higher level, we now have to find a way to bridge that gap as we develop and prepare to come back to ODI cricket in four years time.

“It certainly shows that we’ve got the raw ability and potential to be a successful ODI nation given that we came to this tournament out of winter with very little cricket under our belts and we’re still an amateur team.

“The challenge now is to…