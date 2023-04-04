Jersey cricket: Asa Tribe and Ben Ward shine however islanders lose to USA at World Cup play-off

Asa Tribe will need three runs in Jersey’s final game in Windhoek to reach 200 for the competition

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek USA 231 (50 overs): Taylor 79; Ward 4-39 Jersey 206 (47.4 overs): Tribe 75; Khan 7-32 USA beat Jersey by 25 runs Scorecard external-link

Jersey’s hopes of progressing to the final stage of ICC World Cup qualifying were ended as they lost to the USA by 25 runs in Namibia.

The loss of three wickets in four balls left them 17-5 early in their attempt to chase down a target of 232.

Asa Tribe followed his century against Papua New Guinea with 75 but they were all out for 206 – Ali Khan taking 7-32.

Spinner Ben Ward earlier claimed 4-39 as the USA were dismissed for 231 from the final ball of their innings.

Tribe and Ward shared a 97-run partnership for the sixth wicket before the former’s 104-ball innings came to an end when he was lbw as he tried to glance a ball from left-arm spinner Nisarg Patel.

Needing 70 off the final 10 overs, Jersey lost Ward for…