Jersey cricket: Asa Tribe & Josh Lawrenson hit tons in first ODI win v Papua New Guinea

Josh Lawrenson (left) has scored 222 runs in three games in Namibia

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek Jersey 291-4 (50 overs): Tribe 115*, Lawrenson 114; Soper 2-40, Kamea 2-52 Papua New Guinea 280-9 (50 overs): Vala 75, Hekure 58, Amini 54 Jersey beat Papua New Guinea by 11 runs Scorecard external-link

Asa Tribe and Josh Lawrenson both made centuries as Jersey registered their first one-day international win.

The islanders beat Papua New Guinea by 11 runs at the ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off in Namibia.

Tribe (115 not out) and Lawrenson (114) put on 232 for the third wicket as Jersey made 291-4 in their innings.

In reply, Papua New Guinea ended on 280-9 as Julius Sumerauer, Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard and Harrison Carlyon each took two wickets.

Playing just their third ODI, Jersey put losses to Canada and hosts Namibia behind them as they kept their slim qualification hopes alive.

The win also boosted their hopes of making the top four in the competition, and…