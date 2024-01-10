Jersey in search of internationally skilled cricket head coach for ladies’s nationwide crew

Jersey are among the top 30 T20 sides in the world

Jersey are hoping to bring in an internationally experienced coach to take over their women’s national side.

The new appointment will take over from Lee Meloy, who has become Jersey’s head of cricket operations.

The new head coach would also be responsible for the Jersey Under-19 women’s side and youth development.

“We ideally want someone who can bring experience of playing or coaching at an international level, ideally somebody who’s been through ICC or other competitive cricketing events,” Jersey Cricket’s chief executive Sarah Gomersall told BBC Sport.

“Someone who really knows the challenges the players will face, both on and off the field, and can help our players deal with those and can use their own experience to avoid some of those things even coming up.

“The women’s game has progressed enormously over recent years, there’s now more and more coaches available from within the set up, so we’re hoping that potential coaches out…