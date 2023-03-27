Jersey lose to Canada in opening ICC World Cup play-off sport

Josh Lawrenson made an unbeaten 102 for Jersey against Italy last summer

ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier play-off, Windhoek Canada 238-8 (50 overs): Wijeyeratne 63, Dutta 56; Perchard 3-38 Jersey 207 (48 overs): Lawrenson 66, Greenwood 59; Gordon 3-30, Zafar 3-51 Canada beat Jersey by 31 runs Scorecard external-link

Half-centuries by Josh Lawrenson and Nick Greenwood were not enough as Jersey lost to Canada by 31 runs at the ICC World Cup qualifier play-off.

The island side restricted Canada to 238-8 in Windhoek, their first match to carry one-day international status.

Captain Charles Perchard took 3-38 and opener Greenwood then launched the run-chase with 59 off 70 balls.

Lawrenson top-scored with 66 off 101 but fell at the start of the 40th over and they were bowled out for 207.

Jersey’s next game is on Thursday against hosts Namibia, who lost to the United States by 80 runs in their opening fixture.

Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates are the other teams involved and the top two will…