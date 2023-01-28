Jerusalem synagogue assault leaves at the very least seven lifeless, Israeli police say





CNN

—



Israeli police say at least seven people were killed and three were injured in a shooting near a synagogue in Jerusalem on Friday amid high tensions in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

Two people were wounded in a separate shooting attack on Saturday in the City of David area of Jerusalem, according to police and ambulance services. The victims, one in his 20s and another in his 40s or 50s, were taken to the trauma unit of the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital said.

In a statement the police said, “The shooting suspect was neutralized” after a “large police force was called to the scene.” The incident is being treated as a suspected terror attack, according to a preliminary report issued by Jerusalem police.

Friday’s shooter was also later killed by police forces, according to police, in what police chief Yaakov Shabtai described as “one of…