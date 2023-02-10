Jerusalem: Two useless together with little one as automobile rams folks at bus cease



Jerusalem

CNN

—



A car drove into people at a bus stop in Jerusalem Friday, killing a man and a young child in what Israeli police described as a “ramming terror attack.”

The child, who died at the scene, was six years old, police spokesperson Dean Elsdunne told CNN’s Hadas Gold. Shaare Zedek hospital later declared a man in his 20s dead of his injuries from the incident.

Elsdunne described the suspect as a “terrorist in his early 30s from an eastern Jerusalem neighborhood.” Most of Jerusalem’s Palestinian population lives in the east.

Elsdunne rejected a report circulating in the Israeli media that the second victim, a man in his 20s, was shot by police responding to the incident: “The only person that was shot was the terrorist who was shot by an off duty police officer who prevented a much larger terror attack from taking place.”

