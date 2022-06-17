Jessica Nabongo: ‘What touring to each nation on this planet taught me’

(CNN) — As her plane began its descent into the Seychelles on October 6, 2019, Ugandan-American travel influencer Jessica Nabongo peered out of the window, preparing herself for the momentous occasion about to take place.

Not only was she about to become a member of a prestigious club made up of the very few people who’ve traveled to every country in the world, she’d be the first Black woman to have documented doing so.

Nabongo was accompanied by 28 of her friends and family, who had flown in to travel on that last flight with her.

It had taken more than 450 flights and over a million air miles, but she’d made it to all 195 UN-recognized countries on the globe.

The experience was exhausting — Nabongo took more than 170 flights in one year, and says she nearly quit on several occasions.

“There were a number of times where panic set in and I was like, ‘oh my god, is this going to result in public failure?'” she tells CNN Travel.

Epic challenge