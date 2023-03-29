Jet lag hits otherwise relying in your journey course. Listed below are 6 tricks to recover from it.

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation, a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.





After a few difficult years of lockdowns and travel restrictions, people are finally winging their way across the globe again; families are being reunited and sights are being seen.

Yet the joys of international travel often come with a side of jet lag, which can make it hard to initially enjoy a vacation, and to settle in once you return home.

Why do people experience jet lag? And is there anything you can do to lessen its effects?

The term “jet lag” describes the physical and cognitive symptoms people experience when traveling quickly across several timezones.

…