Jhulan Goswami: Cricket pays tribute to legendary India bowler after ODI retirement

Jhulan Goswami was presented with a signed England shirt by head coach Lisa Keightley and interim chief executive Clare Connor before her final ODI at Lord’s

The curtain will come down on the career of one of cricket’s greatest at Lord’s on Saturday.

Jhulan Goswami – arguably the best fast bowler women’s cricket has seen – is playing in her 204th and final one-day international.

“It is the end of an era,” said former India captain Mithali Raj, as she reflected on Goswami’s stellar 20-year career.

Goswami, 39, went into her final match before retirement as the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs with 253 wickets in 204 matches.

She made her debut at the age of 19 against England in Chennai in January 2002.

Goswami has also played 12 Test matches and 86 Twenty20 internationals, playing her last in that format in 2018.

Her final farewell comes at Lord’s, where India lost by just nine runs to England in the World Cup final in 2017, the second final in which she played and lost.

But she…