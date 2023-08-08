Jiayin Group Inc. Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Repor… – Press Release

SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) JFIN, a leading fintech platform in China, today published its 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. This publication, the Company’s second ESG report, reinforces Jiayin’s unwavering dedication to corporate sustainability, ethical business practices, and transparent governance.



In the past year, Jiayin has not only continued to support its long-term ESG initiatives but also launched additional strategic programs and endeavors. These new commitments focus on meeting the needs of stakeholders and fostering positive and meaningful changes within the communities where Jiayin operates.

The Report is prepared in accordance with the core option of the Global Reporting Initiative’s Sustainability Reporting Standards (GRI Standards), with reference to Nasdaq’s ESG Reporting Guide 2.0. To download the full report in English or Chinese, please visit the ESG section of the Company’s investor relations website at: https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/environmental-social-and-governance.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking…