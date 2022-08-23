Jill Scott: England and Manchester Metropolis midfielder publicizes retirement

Scott (centre) made her England debut in 2006, with her last appearance being the Euro 2022 final

Manchester City and England midfielder Jill Scott has announced her retirement from football.

The 35-year-old played in 10 major tournaments, including two Olympics with Great Britain, and helped England win Euro 2022.

Scott made her England debut in 2006 and is second on their all-time list of most capped players with 161.

She began her career with hometown club Sunderland and played for Everton before joining City in November 2013.

“I’m so in love with the game,” Scott said in a video for The Players’ Tribune external-link . “I have been ever since kicking a ball at the age of five. I’ll forever be in love with the game.”

She added: “If I could say one thing to football, it would be just a massive thank you. It’s been the biggest part of my life.”

England and Manchester City team-mate Ellen White, 33, also announced her retirement this week, with coach Sarina Wiegman set to name her squad for…