Jim Carrey lists $29 million LA house whereas providing a glimpse of his personal artwork

Actor Jim Carrey has listed his California mansion for sale, with the five-bedroom, nine-bathroom home being offered for almost $29 million.

The sprawling 12,700-square foot property, in LA’s upmarket Brentwood neighborhood, is set across more than two acres of land, according to Sotheby’s International Realty, which is handling the sale.

A series of photos accompanying the listing show all the trappings of a celebrity mansion, from a grand piano to an outdoor tennis court. But the images also offer a more personal glimpse at the life of its soon-to-be-former occupant — his own artworks.

One of the images shows Carrey’s large-scale painting “Hooray We Are All Broken” hanging on the wall of his home. Credit: Sotheby’s

In addition to acting, Carrey is a painter and sculptor who has exhibited work at galleries in the US and Canada. As well as a recent NFT collection and searing political cartoons, which he regularly posted to Twitter during the Donald…