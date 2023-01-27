Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features Award-Winning & Prolific Jazz Trumpeter and C… – Press Release

Acclaimed Jazz Trumpeter and Composer ALEXA TARANTINO, who is a 3x-“Rising Star – Alto Saxophone” in the Downbeat Magazine Critic’s Poll (2020, 2021 & 2022) and a Member of the all-female jazz supergroup ARTEMIS, brings her outstanding Quartet to Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Tickets for the Alexa Tarantino Quartet at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club on Thursday March 2 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy’s Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features Award-Winning & Prolific Jazz Trumpeter and Composer ALEXA TARANTINO and her outstanding Quartet on Thursday March 2 at 7:30 P.M. Legendary Jazz Trumpeter & 9x-GRAMMY® Award-Winner Wynton Marsalis describes Alexa as “a one-woman wrecking crew…an indomitable force for expression, education, and absolute excellence.”

“A one-woman wrecking crew…an indomitable force for expression, education, and absolute excellence.”

“She has arrived, and by the sounds of things, she is here to stay.”

— ALL ABOUT JAZZ

“Among the brightest young voices on saxophone today.”

— JAZZIZ

“With her creativity, versatility, and the many gorgeous passages that flow through these pieces, Tarantino is already an early candidate for a “Best Of” year-end list again.”

— GLIDE MAGAZINE (2021 Album Review ‘Firefly’)

ALEXA TARANTINO’s “high-octane [performance]” (Jazziz Magazine) and “sharply plotted but gracefully unencumbered straight-ahead jazz [compositions]” (New York Times) have establish her unique and individual voice, which always shines through as a dynamic live performer. In 2019, Alexa was named one of the “Top 5 Alto Saxophonists” by the Jazz Times Critics’ Poll.

Alexa Tarantino has played many prestigious venues such as the Jazz in Marciac Festival in France (with Wynton Marsalis), Umbria Jazz Festival in Italy, the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.,…