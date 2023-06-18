Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominee & 7x-Blues Music Award-… – Press Release

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Blues Pianist/Keyboardist and Vocalist VICTOR WAINWRIGHT has been nominated 7 times for “Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year” at the Blues Music Awards – winning the award 5 times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, & 2020). Tickets for Victor Wainwright and his Acclaimed Band (The Train) at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday July 8 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy’s Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

Victor Wainwright is a high-octane, dynamic performer with a large dose of soul. "Victor Wainwright is all about boogie woogie piano, deep soul, and a voice that recalls Dr. John at his best. He is a blues star, a tremendous player," raves Chicago Blues Guide.

“Victor [Wainwright] is one of the greatest blues piano players in the business…”

“Not only is Victor one of the greatest blues piano players in the business, he’s also a world class entertainer and vocalist.”

— BLUES REVUE MAGAZINE

“Wainwright serves as an electrifying guide to a good time…”

— LIVING BLUES MAGAZINE

“The musicianship is downright exquisite…”

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

Though his career began over a decade ago with genuine rock n’ roll honky-tonk, Victor Wainwright has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the roots music world. In 2016, Wainwright won the “B.B. King Entertainer of the Year” Award (the Blues Music Award given every year to the most outstanding live performer), and he and his band won “Band of the Year.”

In 2018, Wainwright and his band received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” for their self-titled album, Victor…