Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning & Multi-GRAMMY® Award N… – Press Release

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL and her Acclaimed Band present “Swing Cats Ball” in homage to Catherine’s father Luis Russell, along with the incredible singers who worked with him, including Louis Armstrong, Dinah Washington, and many others! Tickets for Catherine Russell at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday August 5 at 7:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy’s Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award-Winning and Multi-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL and her Acclaimed Band on Saturday August 5 at 7:30 P.M. Catherine Russel‘s repertoire features a selection of gems from the 1920’s through the Present; vital interpretations bursting with soul and humor. With an off-the-beaten-path song selection, sparkling acoustic swing, and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine Russell has joined the ranks of the greatest interpreters and performers of American Popular Song.

“A wonderfully charismatic performer with a show stopping voice…” says THE WASHINGTON POST about CATHERINE RUSSELL

GRAMMY® Award-Winning Vocalist CATHERINE RUSSELL is that rarest of entities, a genuine jazz and blues singer who can sing virtually anything. Her voice is full blown femininity incarnate; a dusky, stalwart and soulful instrument that radiates interpretive power yet remains touchingly vulnerable. She launches fearlessly into each tune, getting inside the melody and capturing every emotion….