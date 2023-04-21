Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master & 12x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated… – Press Release

Legendary Jazz Pianist Kenny Barron’s Trio includes GRAMMY® Award Nominated Bassist KIYOSHO KITAGAWA and GRAMMY® Award Nominated Drummer JOHNATHAN BLAKE. Kenny Barron and his Acclaimed Trio perform at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, New Hampshire on Saturday May 5 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets for the KENNY BARRON TRIO at Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy’s Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club Features NEA Jazz Master & 12x-GRAMMY® Award Nominated Jazz Pianist & Composer KENNY BARRON and his Acclaimed Trio on Saturday May 5 at 7:30 P.M. Kenny Barron, whether he is playing solo, trio or quintet, is recognized the world over as a master of performance and composition. Barron has an unmatched ability to mesmerize audiences with his elegant playing, sensitive melodies and infectious rhythms. With over 40 recordings as a leader, Kenny Barron is one of the most influential mainstream jazz pianists since the bebop era.

“One of the top jazz pianists in the world,” says the LOS ANGELES TIMES about NEA Jazz Master KENNY BARRON.

“One of the top jazz pianists in the world.”

— LOS ANGELES TIMES

“The most lyrical piano player of our time.”

— JAZZ WEEKLY

“More than half a century later, Barron is still writing original music that touches listeners’ soul.”

— DOWNBEAT MAGAZINE

“One of the iconic pianists of our time.”

— GLIDE MAGAZINE

KENNY BARRON’s recordings have earned him 12 GRAMMY® Award Nominations beginning in 1992 with the song “Soul Eyes”, which was an outstanding duet with Stan Getz from their album People Time. More recently, Barron’s 2016 critically acclaimed album Book of Intuition was Nominated for a GRAMMY® Award for “Best Jazz Instrumental Album”. Barron is also 6x-Jazz Journalist Association “Pianist of the Year” Award-Winner.

