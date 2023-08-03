JinkoSolar to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 14, 2023 – JinkoSolar… – Press Release

SHANGRAO, China, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) JKS, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Monday, August 14, 2023.

JinkoSolar’s management will host an earnings conference call on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong the same day).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, passcode and unique access PIN by a calendar invite.

Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032820-hdy6f.html

It will automatically direct you to the registration page of “JinkoSolar Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call”, where you may fill in your details for RSVP.

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information (including dial-in number(s), passcode and unique access PIN) provided in the calendar invite that you have received following your pre-registration.

A telephone replay of the call will be available 2 hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, August 21, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

International: +61 7 3107 6325

U.S.: +1 855 883 1031

Passcode: 10032820









Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of JinkoSolar’s website at http://www.jinkosolar.com.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar JKS is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States,