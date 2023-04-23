JinkoSolar’s Subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. Announces Estimates of Certain Pre… – Press Release

SHANGRAO, China, April 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (“JinkoSolar” or the “Company”) JKS, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its majority-owned principal operating subsidiary Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Jinko”) published estimates of certain preliminary unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, (i) the preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko is estimated to be in the range from RMB1.60 billion to RMB1.70 billion, increasing by from RMB1.20 billion to RMB1.30 billion and by from 298.89% to 323.82% year over year, and (ii) the preliminary unaudited net income attributable to the shareholders of Jiangxi Jinko excluding extraordinary gains and losses is estimated to be in the range from RMB1.20 billion to RMB1.30 billion, increasing by from RMB899.6 million to RMB999.6 million and by from 299.48% to 332.77% year over year.

The preliminary unaudited financial results of Jiangxi Jinko for the three months ended March 31, 2023 described in this press release (the “Jiangxi Jinko Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results”) are different from JinkoSolar’s consolidated financial results (the “Consolidated Financials”), mainly because (i) the consolidation scope of the Jiangxi Jinko Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results differs from that of the Consolidated Financials: the Jiangxi Jinko Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results are prepared solely for Jiangxi Jinko, whereas the Consolidated Financials also include financial statements of JinkoSolar and its other subsidiaries, and (ii) the Jiangxi Jinko Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results and the Consolidated Financials are prepared according to different accounting standards and principles: the Jiangxi Jinko Preliminary Unaudited Financial Results are prepared in accordance with PRC GAAP, whereas the Consolidated…