JJ’s Toys & More, LLC Adds New Inventory for 2022

JJ’S Toys & More, LLC is pleased to share that they have added new inventory for the upcoming 2022 season. The company offers high-quality water slide rentals, bounce house rentals, and inflatable rentals in Dallas GA. From classic bounce houses to themed houses, this company offers a wide variety of inflatables for various events and parties. The Red and Yellow castle bounce house with a basketball hoop on the inside priced at $125 is a perfect addition for a backyard birthday party, church event, family reunion, or a special occasion. The bounce house rentals in GA are available for customers in Dallas, Hiram, Rockmart, Marietta, Powdersprings, Villa Rica, Douglasville, Mableton, Acworth, Smyrna, Cartersville, Atlanta, Austell, and Woodstock.

JJ’s Toys & More

The website now features all the latest themed bounce house combos including the Princess Tiara bounce house combo, tropical combo, Arabian themed, and 2-lane Ferris wheel combo. These dry bounce house rentals in Dallas GA are all-season rentals and guarantee hours of entertainment for children. These combos come with different elements such as basketball hoops, slides, jumpy areas, etc. The Bumper Thumper Derby cars need a special mention here. Starting at $500, these action-packed inflatable rentals are perfect for teenagers at school and college events. They can be used as both racing cars and bumper cars. Event organizers can also club these rentals with other obstacle courses, wrecking ball games, boxing rings, or a jousting arena to take the action up a notch.

The water slide rentals in Dallas GA promise unlimited fun. While the season has already ended for the year, customers can look forward to the coming year with a range of slips and slides in different sizes. Some of the popular themes available are tropical oasis slip and slide, 12ft lava slide, 18ft tropical double lane, 17ft toxic water slide, 19ft volcano slide, and other wet bounce house combo rentals in Dallas GA. All these are at a standard 4 hours rental time excluding the setup time. The team here arrives 1-3 hours before the rental time begins. This gives the guests additional time to enjoy the rides provided there is availability of rentals.

“AMAZING! There are no other words to describe. From the start the customer service was fantastic, everyone was so helpful and friendly. My daughter wants this every year for her birthday, we will be using JJ’s again! Thank you so much for everything today!” says Betsy Collins, a happy customer. Apart from the water slide rentals, inflatable rentals, and bounce house rentals in Dallas GA, the company also offers other obstacle courses, games and interactive, concessions and add-ons, foam machines, tents, tables, chairs, and other equipment needed to complete the preparation. The seating arrangements are available in white and black with rentals starting from $2 onwards. Popcorn machines, cotton candy machines, sno cone machines, and other accessories are also featured here.

To learn more visit https://www.jjstoysmore.com/

About JJ’s Toys & More, LLC

JJ’s Toys & More, LLC is a family-owned and operated business that offers water slide rentals, inflatable rentals, and bounce house rentals in Dallas, GA. The company delivers up to 50 miles outside of Dallas.

JJ’s Toys & More, LLC

Phone: (844) 557-8697

Website: https://www.jjstoysmore.com/

