JK Moving Selected for DoD’s SkillBridge, Graduating its First Military Veteran … – Press Release

JK Moving Services, a global moving, storage, relocation, and logistics enterprise, was recently selected as an authorized SkillBridge Partner and welcomed its first graduate as a new employee. The prestigious DoD program helps any rank service member that is exiting military life transition to new opportunities.

“We are honored to be working with SkillBridge and excited to tap into the outstanding talent of members of our Armed Forces who are leaving the service. SkillBridge connects us with officers and enlisted members that are a good match and helps them make the move to the private sector,” said JK Moving President David Cox. “We are military-friendly and look forward to JK becoming a great career choice for even more of those who have served.”

The JK Moving SkillBridge Program gives active-duty military members who will soon transition into civilian life a chance to gain valuable work experience through specific industry training and development. SkillBridge matches civilian opportunities to service members’ job training and work experience. SkillBridge permits service members to use the last 180 days of their service to train and learn with an industry partner while continuing to receive military compensation and benefits.

The first JK SkillBridge “graduate” is a Navy veteran and has joined the JK team in moving logistics after earning his CDL license. With the pilot portion of the program complete, JK Moving has already accepted six more service members into its SkillBridge program. JK is committed to attracting and retaining the best employees and puts extra emphasis on hiring veterans. In fact, it became the first moving company to sign a Statement of Support with the DC National Guard, confirming its commitment to employing those serving in the National Guard Reserves, and supporting reservists.

JK offers competitive compensation, and for CDL-A long distance drivers even provides guaranteed annual income, starting at $100,000. The company has…