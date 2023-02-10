Jobs for temp permits should now be marketed

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government is introducing new rules under immigration legislation that will require employers to advertise vacancies when they apply for a temporary work permit. Of the more than 34,000 foreign nationals on permits or government contracts, over 6,500 of them hold temporary work permits, for which employers were not required to advertise the vacancy. But Cabinet has approved a change to the regulations so that all job vacancies must be posted on the JobsCayman website before a temporary permit application is made.

The new rule, which rolls out on 31 March, requires all local job vacancies, whether full-time or part-time, to be advertised on the WORC portal for 14 days, in the same way as a full-time year-long permit. If a Caymanian applies for the job but is unsuccessful and a temporary work permit is submitted, employers will have to provide names, qualifications, work experience and background of all the applicants, the reasons the chosen…