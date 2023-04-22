Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer reclaims world title in opposition to Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov

Wales’ Joe Cordina reclaimed the IBF world super-featherweight title with an extremely hard-fought split-decision win over Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov.

Cordina, 31, was stripped of the title in October after breaking his right hand, but was able to return with a win in a front of a passionate home crowd.

Cordina, who floored Rakhimov in round two, was pushed to his limits by the champion who showed incredible heart.

However, Cordina took the decision 111-116, 115-112 and 114-113 on the cards.

For Cordina, this was a night about reclaiming what he felt was rightfully his.

Having endured a 10-month absence from the ring with an injury that was career threatening, Cordina was desperate to prove he can be the dominant force in the 130lbs division.

Having produced fireworks to win the title from Kenichi Ogawa in June 2022, with a knockout punch in round two that went viral on social media, Cordina was looking to make up for lost time and lost momentum.

Back in his home city, Cordina was again backed…