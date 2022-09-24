Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Briton’s granite chin sees him via to Eleventh-round knockout

Joe Joyce remains undefeated with the win

Britain’s Joe Joyce walked through the best New Zealander Joseph Parker had to offer to knock out his rival in the 11th round of a thrilling fight in Manchester.

The heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a back and forth contest before a stunning left hook landed flush on the chin of Parker.

Joyce claimed the WBO interim heavyweight title with the biggest win of his career and now has his eyes set on challenging heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2023.

The Briton’s step up in class had been debated all week after 14 pro fights against lower-level opponents, but he showed a granite chin to become the first man to stop Parker, a former world champion.

“Joseph Parker, what a fighter,” Joyce said.

“It was a tough fight. What a tough fight. I had to dig deep to get through the rounds. I really enjoyed it.”

Joyce steamrollers to victory

Parker opened the fight brilliantly, utilising his jab, but Joyce was undeterred, pouring forward and bloodying the nose…