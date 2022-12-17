Joe Kennedy III anticipated to be named as particular envoy to Northern Eire





President Joe Biden is expected to name former congressman Joe Kennedy III as his special envoy to Northern Ireland for economic affairs, according to two people familiar with the plans, installing a member of one of the United States’ most famous political families to the post at a critical moment for the region.

The role has been vacant since Mick Mulvaney, also a former congressman and White House chief of staff, left the post at the end of the Trump administration.

Biden is naming the former Massachusetts lawmaker at a moment of Brexit-related tension in Northern Ireland, months ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday agreement which ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland.

The British government and the European Union have clashed over the Northern Ireland protocol, which dictates cross-border trade regulations between Northern Ireland…