Joe Leach: ‘One-club man’ extends Worcestershire contract till 2025

Joe Leach has taken 559 wickets in all formats of the game

Former Worcestershire captain Joe Leach has extended his contract with the club to the end of the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old all-rounder’s previous deal was due to expire this summer.

Leach took his 450th first-class wicket in 2023 as the Pears won promotion to County Championship Division One, finishing second behind Durham.

“It’s a new era at the club, and to have the opportunity to contribute for at least the next couple of years is really exciting,” he said.

“I’ve still got goals to achieve, and this club means a lot to me. It’s pretty obvious I’m now going to be a one-club man.”

Leach made his Worcestershire debut in 2012 and skippered the side for five years, and leading them to a previous promotion in 2017.

He was their leading wicket-taker in the Championship last summer with 48 victims, and has also scored 3,821 first-class runs, including two centuries and 23 fifties.

Head coach Alan Richardson described him as “a team…