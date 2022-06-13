Joe Root: How does his innings examine to Kevin Pietersen, Ben Stokes & Alastair Cook dinner?

It was a “remarkable” innings described as the work of a “genius” and a “magician”- but just how special was Joe Root’s innings against New Zealand at Trent Bridge?

The former skipper stroked 176 from just 211 deliveries to help England close in on the tourists’ first-innings 553 and leave fans, commentators and pundits alike purring with appreciation.

And while he didn’t last a long time on day four… he gave everyone watching a good time.

From just the second ball of the day, he played an outrageous reverse scoop shot off legendary New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee that went over the slip cordon for six.

It was the icing on the cake of an innings in which Root played every shot imaginable. Everything came out of the middle and almost everything raced to the boundary with balletic grace.

He reached his century from just 116 balls – the fastest of his 27 in Tests – and it was the 10th time he has reached three figures since January 2021.

It included a 187-run stand with Ollie Pope at…