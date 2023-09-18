Joe Root to play in England’s first one-dayer in opposition to Eire

Joe Root managed only 39 runs in four innings during England’s 3-1 series defeat of New Zealand

Joe Root will play in England’s first one-day international against Ireland at Headingley in a bid to improve his form before the World Cup.

England’s squad to take on the Irish was initially entirely different to the party for the World Cup in India.

But Yorkshire batter Root will play on Wednesday after a run of low scores in the series against New Zealand.

“It’s great for someone to have that desire to keep wanting to do more,” said England selector Luke Wright.

Root, 32, had not played any 50-over cricket for more than a year before England’s 3-1 series win against the Black Caps.

The former Test captain managed scores of six, nought, four and 29.

“He just wanted a bit more time,” added Wright. “It shows what makes him such a world-class player that when he doesn’t feel quite right that he still wants to tinker and do more.

“It’s great for the lads in that squad that Joe will be around so…