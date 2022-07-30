Joey Evison: Kent signal Notts all-rounder on One-Day Cup mortgage and on three-year deal from 2023

Joey Evison has made 401 runs and taken 21 wickets in his 10 red-ball appearances for Notts

Kent have signed Nottinghamshire’s Joey Evison, initially on loan, after he turned down the offer of a new three-year contract at Trent Bridge.

The 20-year-old former England Under-19s all-rounder will play on loan for Kent in the One-Day Cup, which starts next week.

He will then complete his move to Canterbury on a three year-deal for the 2023 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited about joining Kent,” said Evison. external-link

“I recognise that I’m still young but I’m hungry for first team cricket.”

Evison took his first five-wicket haul in only his fourth first-class appearance against Durham at the Riverside last July and made his maiden century in this season’s opening game against Sussex at Hove.

But he has played in just three more Championship games this summer, having been kept sidelined by the form of their two international players, Australia’s James Pattinson and South Africa’s Dane…