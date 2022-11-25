Jofra Archer: Ben Stokes needs England bowler ‘match and prepared’ for Ashes subsequent summer season

Jofra Archer’s last match for England was a T20 defeat by India in March 2021

Ben Stokes says he wants Jofra Archer to be “fit and ready” for the Ashes against Australia next summer.

Archer, 27, made his comeback after 16 months out for England Lions in this week’s tour match against England.

With the match in Abu Dhabi heading for a draw, Friday’s final day was cancelled in favour of a net session.

“It’s great to see him back running with the ball in his hand. He’s one of the superstars of the international game,” Stokes told Sky Sports. external-link

Archer has not played for England since March 2021 because of two rounds of elbow surgery and then a stress fracture of the back.

“I think he’s just really excited to be back.,” added Test captain Stokes. “He’s obviously had a long time off with injury and, as exciting as it is, we’ve got to be careful not to rush him back as we don’t want to see Jofra Archer on the sidelines for this amount of [time] again.

“Hopefully we can have Jofra fit…