Jofra Archer: England bowler concentrating on Ashes collection towards Australia this summer time

Archer has played 13 Tests, 17 one-day internationals and 12 Twenty20s for England

England bowler Jofra Archer says he wants to play in this summer’s Ashes series against Australia.

The 27-year-old is in line to make his first international appearance for 22 months this week as part of England’s 50-over squad to play South Africa.

Archer has been out with elbow and back injuries, which led to doubts over his future in the longest format.

But he said he is targeting the series against Australia and wants to do the “hard yards” to be available.

“I need to spend the next two, three or four months fine-tuning my body, making myself a bit more resilient,” he said.

“Let me sort that out first and then I can look forward to holding the red ball in my hand again.”

Archer has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests with three five-wicket hauls

Archer quickly became one of England’s most exciting pace prospects in 2019 when he memorably bowled the ‘super over’ that helped England win the World Cup, and made an…