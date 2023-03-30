Jofra Archer: England paceman ‘to go straight into Ashes’ after IPL spell

Jofra Archer has appeared for England seven times this year

Fast bowler Jofra Archer is unlikely to play any red-ball cricket before the Ashes series starts in June, according to Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

The 27-year-old is contracted to Mumbai Indians for the Indian Premier League, which begins on Friday and culminates in the final on 28 May.

England face Australia in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on 16 June.

“I think all things being equal, he will go straight into the Ashes off the back of the IPL,” Farbrace said.

There is a possibility that Archer could feature in England’s Test against Ireland at Lord’s, which begins on 1 June, but his availability will depend on Mumbai Indians’ progress in the IPL.

He returned to the England white-ball squad in late January following 17 months on the sidelines with an elbow injury and a stress fracture in his back.

Archer has taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04 in his 13 Tests for England, but his most recent Test appearance was in…