Jofra Archer praised for his efficiency on his return to cricket after 17 months out

Jofra Archer will make his return for England in the one-day series against South Africa which begins on 27 January

You wouldn’t have guessed it from his performance, but Jofra Archer was nervous ahead of his first competitive match in 17 months.

Though the player-of-the-match award went to youngster Dewald Brevis for his unbeaten 70 off 41 balls, Archer was just as influential, collecting 3-27 while bowling 12 dot balls across his four overs.

“Understandably there were a few nerves flying around,” said Stone, who impressed as well with two wickets, including that of a set Jos Buttler who he bowled with a low full toss.

“[Archer] didn’t say too much but I think from past experience, if you’re not nervous then there is something wrong. I think nerves are a good thing. He’s obviously been through a lot.

“I think the smile on his face at the end of the game the other night showed a lot about him. And to be out for that length of time and put in a performance like that, he’s just shown…