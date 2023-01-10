Jofra Archer takes three wickets on damage comeback for MI Cape in SA20

Archer’s last match was a T20 for Sussex 541 days ago

Jofra Archer took three wickets as the England bowler made an impressive return to competitive cricket after 17 months out with injury.

Archer struck with his third ball and was later on a hat-trick as he took 3-27 for MI Cape Town in the first match of South Africa’s new Twenty20 league.

The 27-year-old, clocked at speeds over 90mph, had not played since July 2021 because of back and elbow injures.

He helped restrict Paarl Royals to 142-7, Jos Buttler top-scoring with 51.

Archer was handed the third over in Cape Town and returned with a wicket maiden, removing Wihan Lubbe who skewed a catch attempting to hit the ball off a length.

England white-ball captain Buttler scooped a six off the second ball of Archer’s second over – an over which cost 13 – but Archer responded with the wickets of South Africa David Miller, taken at deep extra cover, and Ferisco Adams, who was deceived by a slower ball and caught, in consecutive balls in his…