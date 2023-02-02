John E. Toerge is recognized by Continental Who’s Who – Press Release

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — John E. Toerge, DO is being recognized by Continental Who’s Who as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions to the medical field.

Dr. Toerge earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology at the College of Wooster. He earned a Doctor of Osteopathic medicine degree at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine at Midwestern University. He completed an internship at the Chicago Osteopathic Hospital and Medical Center. Dr. Toerge finished a residency at Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He earned his board certification in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and became a Diplomat of the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and the American Osteopathic Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

Dr. Toerge is the owner and medical director at his private physiatry practice, John E. Toerge DO LLC located in Rockville, MD and works with patients who have diseases or injuries that affect their ability to move. He helps them to achieve the best outcomes possible and notes that he believes that the best results occur when patients are adequately informed and actively involved in their treatment process.

Dr. Toerge also works as a professor at Georgetown University. According to the doctor, he was a crucial member of the development of the National Rehabilitation Hospital in Washington, DC. and has been recognized as a finalist in the First Annual Humanist Award 1990. He has also been awarded Top MD from Consumers Checkbook; Sigma Sigma Phi Honorary Osteopathic Fraternity; Diplomat American Osteopathic Board of Examiners; Recipient of the Employee of the Year Award National Rehabilitation Hospital/District of Columbia Hospital Association; Bethesda Magazine Top Doctor Award 2021; and awarded Super Doctor from SuperDoctors.com. Dr. Toerge is a Fellow and active member of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

