JOHN HANCOCK HEDGED EQUITY & INCOME FUND REQUIRED NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS – SOURC… – Press Release

BOSTON, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund HEQ (the “Fund”), a closed-end fund managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC (the “Adviser”) and subadvised by Wellington Management Company LLP (the “Subadviser”), announced today sources of its quarterly distribution of $0.2900 per share paid to all shareholders of record as of June 12, 2023, pursuant to the Fund’s managed distribution plan. This press release is issued as required by an exemptive order granted to the Fund by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

Notification of Sources of Distribution

This notice provides shareholders of the John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund HEQ with important information concerning the distribution declared on June 1, 2023, and payable on June 30, 2023. No action is required on your part.

Distribution Period: June 2023

Distribution Amount Per Common Share: $0.2900

The following table sets forth the estimated sources of the current distribution, payable June 30, 2023, and the cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year to date from the following sources: net investment income; net realized short term capital gains; net realized long term capital gains; and return of capital or other capital source. All amounts are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.