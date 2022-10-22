John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade Main Event Ends in No Contest After Unintentio… – Press Release

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22, 2022 – (ACN Newswire) – ONE Championship(TM)(ONE) made a triumphant return to the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with a thrilling night of martial arts action. ONE on Prime Video 3: Lineker vs. Andrade featured a series of exciting matchups, headlined by three World Title bouts.

John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade Main Event Ends in No Contest After Unintentional Foul Stops Fight

Agilan Thani (L) defeats Germany’s Ilja Stojanov (R) via submission (rear-naked choke)

Agilan Thani (L) defeats Germany’s Ilja Stojanov (R) at ONE on Prime Video 3’s In-Stadium After Main Event

ONE Championship, in partnership with leading premium lifestyle and luxury performance brand TUMI, presented the prestigious ONE World Title belt to the World Champions.

ONE on Prime Video 3 Photo Gallery: https://tinyurl.com/yn93zu83

ONE on Prime Video 3 Official Scorecards: https://tinyurl.com/3ejexxt6

The main event showdown between former ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker and #2-ranked contender Fabricio Andrade ended in controversy midway through the third round, after Andrade connected with an unintentional knee to Lineker’s groin.

The two bitter rivals traded bombs from the sound of the opening bell, with “Wonder Boy” looking to push forward behind a stinging right jab. Lineker found openings to land his thunderous hooks, rocking Andrade in the second round. However, the younger fighter did considerable damage to Lineker with his striking, causing the veteran’s right eye to nearly close by the end of the frame.

In the third stanza, Andrade connected with a knee to the midsection and had Lineker reeling in pain. “Wonder Boy” tried to follow up with another knee, but it unintentionally landed south of the waistline. After a five-minute recovery period, Lineker could no longer continue. The fight was ruled a no contest and the ONE Bantamweight World Title now remains vacant.

In the co-main event, Regian Eersel became a two-sport ONE World Champion, capturing the…