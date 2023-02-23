John Motson: Legendary commentator dies aged 77

Legendary commentator John Motson, who had an illustrious 50-year career with the BBC, has died aged 77.

Motson covered 10 World Cups, 10 European Championships and 29 FA Cup finals for BBC Sport before retiring from the organisation in 2018.

Popularly known as ‘Motty’, he had worked on Match of the Day since 1971 and commentated on almost 2,500 televised games.

In 2001, he became an OBE for services to sports broadcasting.

Motson, the son of a Methodist minister, had stints as a reporter on the Barnet Press and Sheffield Morning Telegraph at the start of his career.

He also worked as a freelancer for BBC Radio Sheffield before he joined the BBC on a full-time basis in 1968.

After starting out as a sports reporter on Radio 2, he made his breakthrough on Match of the Day during the famous FA Cup replay between Hereford and Newcastle four years later.

Originally billed as a five-minute segment, Hereford’s shock 2-1 win – featuring Ronnie Radford’s famous 30-yard strike – saw the match…