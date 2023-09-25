John Sadler: Bazball certainly one of components in Northamptonshire relegation

John Sadler was promoted to head coach when David Ripley stepped down at the end of the 2021 season

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler says batters trying to emulate England’s Bazball approach is one of the factors behind their relegation.

Before the game at The Oval, they had only managed four batting points from their previous 12 matches.

“I think we got drawn into a bit of Bazball as a batting group early season,” said Sadler.

“We’ve seen how England play, a couple of lads potentially wanted to play that way to get noticed further up (by the selectors) – the learning from that is there’s more than one way to skin a cat.

“We’ve seen some very good players play a little old fashioned this year and still do very well,” he told BBC Radio Northampton.

Northamptonshire finished sixth in Division One in 2022 but have only won one out of 13 games this season.

Sadler said they had relied on “good, hard, attritional cricket” last year and there were no excuses for this summer’s downturn,…