John Yems: Backlash follows discovering that soccer supervisor who used ‘offensive, racist and Islamophobic’ language is ‘not a aware racist’

Anti-racism groups and England’s Football Association (FA) are denouncing an independent panel’s finding that a British soccer manager who used “offensive, racist and Islamophobic” language is “not a conscious racist.”

Former Crawley Town FC manager John Yems was accused of making at least 16 offensive comments between 2019 and 2022, with each comment including “a reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality and/or religion or belief and/or gender,” said the FA, English soccer’s governing body.

An independent Regulatory Commission appointed by the FA investigated and suspended Yems from all football and football-related activity for 18 months up to and including June 1, 2024, for 12 breaches of FA rules, the organization said in a statement on January 6. He had been suspended from coaching duties in April pending the regulatory…